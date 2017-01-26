Cubs Officially Sign LHP Brett Anderson To 1-Year Deal

(CBS) Left-hander Brett Anderson’s physical has checked out.

Anderson has officially signed a one-year deal with the Cubs, the team announced Thursday afternoon. News had broke Monday night that Anderson and the Cubs had agreed to the $3.5-million deal that could be worth up to $10 million with incentives, according to reports.

Anderson has a history of injuries. Most recently, he only pitched in four games in 2016 with the Dodgers as he had surgery for a serious back injury and also dealt with a wrist injury. Anderson, who turns 29 next Wednesday, has only started 30 games twice in his career, over which he has a 3.86 ERA in 127 appearances. In 2015, he was 10-9 with a 3.69 ERA and 1.33 WHIP.

Assuming he’s healthy, Anderson will be expected to compete for the No. 5 spot in the rotation that opened up after the Cubs let right-hander Jason Hammel walk in free agency. Left-hander Mike Montgomery is also a candidate to fill the last rotation spot, but the Cubs enjoy the luxury of having his versatility in the bullpen. Manager Joe Maddon had so much trust in Montgomery that he called on him to save Game 7 of the World Series last November.

The Cubs’ 40-man roster now sits at 40 players.