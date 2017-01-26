Fifth Third Bank Branch Robbed In West Loop

January 26, 2017 12:02 PM
Filed Under: bank robbery, Fifth Third Bank, Robbery, West Loop

CHICAGO — A Fifth Third Bank branch was robbed Thursday morning in the West Loop.

The non-takeover robbery happened about 8:45 a.m. at 222 S. Riverside Pl., FBI spokesman Garrett Croon said.

The suspect was described as a black man, about 5-foot-8 with a large build, and wearing a green winter coat, blue jeans, purple shoes and black knit hat, according to the FBI.

He did not show a weapon.

Anyone with information should call the FBI at (312) 421-6700.

