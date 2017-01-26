Fight Erupts At Funeral Home, Spills Into Parking Lot: Police

January 26, 2017 4:50 PM By Steve Miller
Country Club Hills, Funeral Home

(CBS) — Police say a brawl at a funeral home in the south suburbs sent three people to hospitals Thursday afternoon.

WBBM’s Steve Miller reports.

The fight started around noon inside the Leak & Sons Funeral Home near 184th and Pulaski in Country Club Hills. Police say it spilled into the parking lot.

The brawl involved family and friends of the deceased – about 15 to 20 people in all, males and females, Country Club Hills Police said in a news release.

Three people were taken to hospitals, but no injuries were considered life-threatening.

A man and a woman were each charged with disorderly conduct.

The fight was so big, authorities say, four other police departments came in to assist Country Club Hills police.

 

