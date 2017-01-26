Hammond H.S. Girls’ Basketball Team Penalized For Ineligible Players

CHICAGO (CBS) — The regular season ended early for the girls’ basketball team at Hammond High School, after the Indiana High School Athletic Association put them on probation for several rule violations.

The IHSAA ruled the team was using eight ineligible players, and must forfeit all the games in which they played.

The association said one player was not enrolled at the school. Two others were ruled academically ineligible, and five were determined to have played in games without a completed preseason physical exam and no consent forms on file.

It was not immediately clear if the coach or athletic director would face any consequences.

The school did not comment on the IHSAA decision.