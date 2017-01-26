Water Main Break Floods Several Blocks In Sauganash

CHICAGO (CBS) — Several streets in the Sauganash neighborhood were flooded Thursday morning, after a water main burst overnight.

The city’s Water Management Department was notified of the water main break around 3 a.m. near Kilpatrick and Caldwell avenues.

Spokesman Gary Litherland said it appeared to be the result of a broken valve and a broken valve basin.

Police said the broken main caused flooding in a three- to four-block radius in the area.

Fiire Department crews were providing assistance. A Fire Department spokesperson said it appeared to be a six-inch main that had broken.

Kilpatrick was closed in both directions between Caldwell and Peterson Avenue due to the flooding, and Peterson was down to one lane from Cicero Avenue to Kilpatrick.

The broken main has caused flooding in basements in the area, and the American Red Cross was sending out a crew to provide assistance to affected homeowners.

As of 7:30 a.m., Water Department crews were still on the scene attempting to shut off the water.

Once the water is shut off, crews will have to wait for the flooding to drain before they can check for damage and make any repairs to the main.