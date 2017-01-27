Boy, 17, Shot And Killed In Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 17-year-old boy died several hours after being shot Thursday evening in the South Side Englewood neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.

About 7 p.m., Husain Parr was walking in the 7000 block of South Princeton when someone in a dark-colored SUV opened fire, hitting him in the chest and both legs, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

The boy was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 12:45 a.m. Friday, police said. He lived in the South Side Grand Boulevard neighborhood.

No one was in custody for the shooting as of Friday morning.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)