Police Supt. Eddie Johnson Appears To Fall Ill At CPD Event

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson appeared to fall ill at an event in Englewood on Friday, and an ambulance was called to render aid.
Johnson was part of a news conference discussing new police technology at the Englewood District police station when he appeared to get weak in the knees and start to fall.
Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said Johnson did not lose consciousness
Mayor Rahm Emanuel helped him to a seat, and officials called for an ambulance.
