Police Supt. Eddie Johnson Appears To Fall Ill At CPD Event

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson appeared to fall ill at an event in Englewood on Friday, and an ambulance was called to render aid.

Johnson was part of a news conference discussing new police technology at the Englewood District police station when he appeared to get weak in the knees and start to fall.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said Johnson did not lose consciousness

Supt Johnson felt light headed at presser and did not lose conciousness. He was coherent and will go to an area hospital for examination. — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) January 27, 2017

Mayor Rahm Emanuel helped him to a seat, and officials called for an ambulance.

