WATCH LIVE: President Trump hosts British Prime Minister

Police Supt. Eddie Johnson Appears To Fall Ill At CPD Event

January 27, 2017 12:00 PM

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson appeared to fall ill at an event in Englewood on Friday, and an ambulance was called to render aid.

Johnson was part of a news conference discussing new police technology at the Englewood District police station when he appeared to get weak in the knees and start to fall.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said Johnson did not lose consciousness

Mayor Rahm Emanuel helped him to a seat, and officials called for an ambulance.

Check back for details later

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia