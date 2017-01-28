Police: Man Shot To Death At Gas Station In Goose Island

January 28, 2017 10:17 AM
Filed Under: fatal shooting, Goose Island, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot to death early Saturday in the Goose Island neighborhood on the Near West Side.

About 1:40 a.m., a man was sitting in a vehicle at a gas station in the 1200 block of North Halsted when someone fired several shots at the vehicle, according to Chicago Police.

The man, whose age was not immediately known, was shot in the head and pronounced at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office could not immediately provide information on the fatality.

Area Central detectives are investigating and no one was in custody Saturday morning.

