Three Home Burglaries Reported In Ashburn

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are warning Southwest Side residents after three recent home burglaries in the Ashburn neighborhood.
The suspects break into homes and steal property, according to the community alert from Area Central detectives.
The burglaries happened:
– at 8 p.m. Jan. 12 in the 2600 block of West 85th Street;
– at 7:59 p.m. Jan. 17 in the 2600 block of West Seipp; and
– at 11:30 p.m. Jan. 18 in the 8400 block of South Rockwell.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (312) 747-8382.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2016. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)