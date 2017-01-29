Blackhawks Place Michal Rozsival On IR, Recall Gustav Forsling

January 29, 2017 7:18 PM
Filed Under: Chicago Blackhawks, Gustav Forsling, Micah Rozsival

(CBS) The Blackhawks have placed defenseman Michal Rozsival on injured reserve, they announced Sunday afternoon. The team didn’t specify the nature of the injury.

The move is retroactive to Wednesday. Players must sit out at least seven days on IR, so the 38-year-old Rozsival will miss Chicago’s game at San Jose on Tuesday.

In a corresponding move, Chicago recalled 20-year-old defenseman Gustav Forsling from AHL Rockford. Forsling has a goal and three assists in 32 games for the Blackhawks here in his rookie season. He’d been at Rockford since early January.

