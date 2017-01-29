Bulls’ Taj Gibson Out Against 76ers With Sore Ankle

By Cody Westerlund–

CHICAGO (CBS) — Bulls forward Taj Gibson will miss Sunday evening’s game against the 76ers with a sore left ankle, coach Fred Hoiberg said.

“He had a little bit of a sore ankle yesterday, and he went out and tested it just a few minutes ago, and we determined it’s best to sit him tonight with the sore ankle,” Hoiberg said.

Gibson was a partial participant in what the Bulls called an intense Saturday practice after an ugly loss Friday to the Heat. It was after that game that Gibson said he got a cortisone shot on the ankle.

“I thought I was fine, but it’s still a little tender,” Gibson said, adding the current pain he has is mostly from the shot, not the ankle.

“It was a big needle. There was no structural damage, just inflammation.”

Hoiberg didn’t immediately announce who would start in Gibson’s place. His hope is Gibson will be available Wednesday when the Bulls face the Thunder on the road.

“Of course, of course,” Gibson said in reference to Wednesday being in play for a return.

“It depends how you react to the shot.”

Gibson joked the hardest part was seeing the needle for the shot.

“If you would’ve saw the size of this needle, you would’ve fainted,” Gibson said. “I almost fainted.”

This will be the second game Gibson has missed in the past 13 days with a sore left ankle, which he had surgery on in summer 2015.

Gibson is averaging 11.6 points and a team-high 7.1 rebounds.