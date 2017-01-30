Cardinals Stripped Of 2 Draft Picks, Fined $2M For Hacking Astros’ Database

January 30, 2017 1:11 PM
Filed Under: St. Louis Cardinals

(CBS) The Cardinals have been stripped of two picks in the 2017 amateur draft and fined $2 million for their wrongdoing in hacking the Astros’ database, according to reports Monday afternoon.

The two draft selections — No. 56 and No. 75 overall — and the money will be awarded to the Astros.

Former Cardinals amateur scouting director Chris Correa, the man at the center of the wrongdoing, has also received a lifetime ban from MLB. He’s already pleaded guilty to five counts of illegal and is serving a 46-month sentence in federal prison, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Documents indicated Correa had “unfettered access” to the Astros’ internal database, accessing it in 2013 and 2014.

 

