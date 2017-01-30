Cubs’ Anthony Rizzo Might Have Too Much Time On His Hands Right Now

January 30, 2017 2:11 PM
Filed Under: Anthony Rizzo, Chicago Cubs

(CBS) Cubs pitchers and catchers report to spring training on Feb. 14, while position players follow three days later. Perhaps that time can’t come soon enough for first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who may have too much time on his hands right now.

How do we know that? Because he spent part Saturday night soliciting twerking videos and then scrolling through Twitter to pick out the best one as part of a ticket giveaway. He later clarified he would take “just your best dance move too.”

Rizzo’s request for twerking videos was met in various ways. Some submitted original videos, and others utilized their children for such entertainment. There were responses with memes, others with modified dances and yet others who admitted they weren’t cut out to twerk, no matter how much they wanted some tickets to a Cubs game.

Rizzo admitted the video below was one of the best he received.

Then there was a much elder competitor.

