Cubs Are Selling Wrigley Field Seats From 2015, 2016 Seasons For Hundreds Of Dollars

(CBS) The Cubs are selling Wrigley Field seats as memorabilia from their past two seasons, which included breaking a 108-year championship drought in 2016.
Limited quantities of seat sets have been removed from Wrigley Field, replaced by new ones during the renovation of the ballpark.
The seats are being sold in sets of two. For $799, you can grab a pair of seats from the 2015 season. For $899, you can buy a pair of seats from the 2016 championship season. Shipping costs an additional $132.99.
The sale starts Friday. For more info, go to www.cubs.com/seatsale.