David Ross Joining ESPN As An Analyst

January 30, 2017 9:40 AM
Filed Under: Chicago Cubs, David Ross

(CBS) Former Cubs catcher David Ross has another new gig in the next chapter of his professional life.

Ross is joining ESPN as a baseball analyst, according to ESPN.com’s Jesse Rogers. One of the most media-friendly and insightful players in the game, Ross takes on this new role after he retired following the Cubs’ championship this past November.

“I’m excited to dive right in and start talking baseball with my new colleagues at ESPN,” Ross said in a statement posted to ESPN.com. “It truly is the worldwide leader in sports, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to join this incredible team. We’re going to have a lot of fun this season.”

Ross will stay busy in his post-playing career, as he was also recently hired by the Cubs as a special assistant to baseball operations. In that role, Ross will contribute to “all elements within the club’s baseball operations department,” including doing scouting, player development work and helping within the front office. Ross will also evaluate amateur players leading up to the draft, the team said.

