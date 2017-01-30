Durbin On Trump’s Supreme Court Nominee: ‘Firebrands Need Not Apply’

January 30, 2017 2:13 PM By Craig Dellimore
Filed Under: Craig Dellimore, Dick Durbin, Donald Trump, Supreme Court

CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois U.S. Senator Dick Durbin said he wants to see President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee get a fair hearing, something President Obama’s choice never got.

Durbin recalls with some anger that Senate Republicans blocked a hearing on Merrick Garland, Obama’s choice for the vacant Supreme Court seat. But he said he’s not looking to get even.

“Well of course I have this in the back of my mind, it was fundamentally unfair,” Durbin said. “But we have a responsibility beyond political fairness. We have responsibility to the constitution. Let’s look at this in honest terms, let’s look at the person in honest terms.”

Still, the Senate’s second most powerful Democrat fired a warning shot, saying the nominee should be moderate and that a firebrand from the left or the right need not apply in his judgement.

This suggests democratic resistance if the President’s nominee is from the far right.

More from Craig Dellimore

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia