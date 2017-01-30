First U.S. Military Casualty Under Trump Is Sailor From Peoria

(CBS) – The U.S. Navy sailor who died over the weekend in a raid against al-Quaida has been identified as a military service member from Peoria.

Chief Special Warfare Operator William “Ryan” Owens, 36, died Saturday in the Arabian Peninsula of Yemen, the U.S. Defense Department said in a news release. He was supporting U.S. Central Command Operations.

“Ryan gave his full measure for our nation, and in performing his duty, he upheld the noblest standard of military service. The United States would not long exist were it not for the selfless commitment of such warriors,” U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said in a prepared statement.

Media reports say several al-Quaida members were killed in the raid.

Owens was assigned to an East Coast-based Special Warfare unit, the defense department said.

He is the first known member of the U.S. military to be killed under President Donald Trump.