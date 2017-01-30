LIVE: CBS 2 News LIVE From The Broadcast Center  WATCH NOW

First U.S. Military Casualty Under Trump Is Sailor From Peoria

January 30, 2017 4:56 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Peoria, Yemen

(CBS) – The U.S. Navy sailor who died over the weekend in a raid against al-Quaida has been identified as a military service member from Peoria.

William "Ryan" Owens (U.S. Department of Defense)

William “Ryan” Owens (U.S. Department of Defense)

Chief Special Warfare Operator William “Ryan” Owens, 36, died Saturday in the Arabian Peninsula of Yemen, the U.S. Defense Department said in a news release. He was supporting U.S. Central Command Operations.

“Ryan gave his full measure for our nation, and in performing his duty, he upheld the noblest standard of military service. The United States would not long exist were it not for the selfless commitment of such warriors,” U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said in a prepared statement.

Media reports say several al-Quaida members were killed in the raid.

Owens was assigned to an East Coast-based Special Warfare unit, the defense department said.

He is the first known member of the U.S. military to be killed under President Donald Trump.

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia