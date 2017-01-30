Garrett Popcorn To Buy Frango Brand From Macy’s

January 30, 2017 8:44 AM
Filed Under: Frango Mints, Garrett Popcorn Shops, Macy's

CHICAGO (CBS) — As if the lines at Garrett Popcorn Shops weren’t long enough already, the company soon be selling the popular Frango mints as well.

Macy’s has announced it will sell the Frango brand to Garrett.

“Frango is a perfect fit for our company’s portfolio, aligning well with our strategy to preserve and grow iconic brands that have historic franchise value with a unique and storied past,” Garrett owner and CEO Lance Chody said in a statement on Macy’s website. “This is an exciting opportunity to expand the reach and offerings of the delicious Frango confections consumers know and love to more people in more places, just as we have done with our other brands.”

Macy’s will continue to sell Frango products in its flagship State Street store, at more than 350 other store locations across the country, and on macys.com.

“We are happy to have found such a natural partner in Garrett Brands and are confident they will be great stewards of the Frango brand,” said Tim Baxter, chief merchandising officer at Macy’s, Inc. “We will continue to offer Macy’s customers the Frango products they love online and at Macy’s stores in Chicago, Seattle and across the country. And, given Garrett Brands’ history of thoughtfully growing brands, we are confident that this partnership will introduce new customers to premium Frango chocolates.”

