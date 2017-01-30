Mother In Police-Misconduct Settlement Questions Why Officer May Get Promoted

January 30, 2017 6:55 PM By Steve Miller
Filed Under: Darius Pinex, Promotion, Steve Miller

(CBS) — The mother of a Chicago man fatally shot by police six years ago in a controversial incident says it is “ridiculous” that the officer who fired the shots is on a track for promotion.

It was only a few days ago when Gloria Pinex found out the officer who shot and killed her son Darius was in line to be a field training officer.

“I was outraged. I couldn’t believe it,” she tells WBBM’s Steve Miller.

Pinex and her family got a $3.5 million settlement from the city, after it was determined that the officer — Raoul Mosqueda — gave testimony that was not consistent with a police recording of the shooting.

“They give you this little money, thinking that the problem is gone,” Gloria Pinex says. “The problem is still here. As long as my baby don’t have no justice, the problem is still here.”

She says she will ask Mayor Emanuel and police to fire Officer Mosqueda — not promote him.

Chicago police say they can’t stop officers from taking examinations to become field training officers. They indicated circumstances of Pinex’s death are still being reviewed by police.

