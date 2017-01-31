Man Robs Darien Bank

January 31, 2017 6:37 AM
Filed Under: bank robbery, Crime, Darien, Lombard

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man robbed a West Suburban Bank branch on Monday in Darien, marking his second hold-up in a little over two weeks, according to the FBI.

The 6-foot, thin black man in his 30s was wearing a White Sox hat, sunglasses, a gray hooded sweatshirt and a dark blue winter jacket while making off with an unspecified amount of cash from the bank at 8001 Cass Ave. in Darien, authorities said. He didn’t shown a weapon, and no one was hurt.

Investigators think it was the same man who robbed a U.S. Bank branch in Lombard on Jan. 13.

Anyone with information should call the FBI at (312) 421-6700.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia