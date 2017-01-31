Man Robs Darien Bank

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man robbed a West Suburban Bank branch on Monday in Darien, marking his second hold-up in a little over two weeks, according to the FBI.

The 6-foot, thin black man in his 30s was wearing a White Sox hat, sunglasses, a gray hooded sweatshirt and a dark blue winter jacket while making off with an unspecified amount of cash from the bank at 8001 Cass Ave. in Darien, authorities said. He didn’t shown a weapon, and no one was hurt.

Investigators think it was the same man who robbed a U.S. Bank branch in Lombard on Jan. 13.

Anyone with information should call the FBI at (312) 421-6700.

