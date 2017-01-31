Pop-Up Pizza Exhibit Opens At Niles Public Library

CHICAGO (CBS) — Warning: This story might make you hungry. It’s about pizza…and an new exhibit.

The Niles Public Library opens Wednesday a temporary ‘U.S. Pizza Museum’ exhibit, which will run through March 31st.

The U.S. Pizza Museum is an online museum that hosts pop-up exhibitions showcasing a collection of pizza items. Founded by Kendall Bruns in 2015, the museum’s mission is to “inspire curiosity and new ways of thinking about the rich history and recent developments in the world of pizza by collecting, preserving, interpreting, and exhibiting pizza-related items.”

The exhibit at Niles Public Library will allows guests to learn about the history of pizza in both Chicago and beyond. WBBM’s Bernie Tafoya reports.

“I love pizza. It’s a common sentiment,” says Kendall Bruns, curator of the online USPizzaMuseum.com.

The library’s exhibit will explain Chicago style pizzas and how they compare to styles nationwide.

Bruns said the exhibit “goes over the history of pizza in Chicago specifically, but also a little bit of context at how that fits in with pizza in America.”

New and vintage items from the U.S. Pizza Museum collection will help bring the history to life. Items will include, vintage menus from Chicago pizzerias such as Pizzeria Uno’s and Father and Son; and pop culture items such as pizza-related toys and video games and posters from the movie Mystic Pizza.

There will be special events as well, including a pizza box art contest, a pizza dough demo day and two talks on the history of pizza. A full list of special events are below with their designated dates and times.

The exhibit will hold Friday an opening celebration at 6:30 p.m. The first 200 people in line will get a free piece of pizza from Home Run Inn.

“I LOVE PIZZA” events:

I LOVE PIZZA Kickoff Event

Friday, Feb. 3

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Pizza Box Art Contest

Feb. 4 – Feb. 28

History of Pizza

Thursday, Feb. 9

7:00-8:15 p.m.

Pizza Dough Making

Saturday, Feb. 18

11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Bedtime Pizza Math

Wednesday, Feb. 22

7:00-7:45 p.m.

Pizza Snack Food Taste-off

Saturday, March 4

12-4 p.m.

Explore Southern Italy

Monday, March 6

7:00-8:30 p.m.

Pizza Pi Day

Tuesday, March 14

4:00-4:45 p.m.

Senior Coffee Hour: The History of Pizza

Wednesday, March 22

10:30-11:30 a.m.