Cubs Acquire RHP Eddie Butler From Rockies

(CBS) The Cubs acquired right-hander Eddie Butler from the Rockies on Wednesday, sending right-hander James Farris back to Colorado in a deal that also included the swapping of international bonus money slots.
The Cubs acquired the No. 74 international bonus money slot while sending slot No. 28 back to the Rockies.
Butler was a first-round pick by the Rockies in 2012. He has a 6.50 ERA across parts of three seasons in the big leagues and a career 3.33 ERA in the minors. All but one of his minor league appearances has been as a starter. Butler turns 26 next month.
Butler was 8-3 with a 4.45 ERA at Triple-A in 2016 and compiled a 7.17 ERA in 17 appearances, including nine starts, for the Rockies.
The 24-year-old Farris was selected in the ninth round of the 2014 draft by the Cubs. He has a career 2.91 ERA in three minor league seasons.
In adding Butler to the 40-man roster, the cubs also designated right-hander Dylan Floro for assignment.