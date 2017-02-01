Nine Years Later, Still No Arrests In Tinley Park Mass Murder

(CBS) – Thursday marks nine years since five women were murdered at a Lane Bryant store in Tinley Park.

CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reports.

Detectives wanted to get fresh eyes on the case this year, so they called upon a group of top criminal and forensic investigators in Philadelphia who specialize in unsolved murder cases. It was all in the hopes of bringing some closure.

“A lot of people need closure,” says Michelle Talos, sister of victim Jennifer Bishop.

“I think about my sister every day. You would think you would get used to everything after nine years, but you don’t.”

Tinley Park police have been going off a sketch of a suspect. This was based on details of the alleged shooter provided by the only survivor. So far, there have been no arrests.

“The case is still very much active and we are still working on the case,” Police Chief Steve Neubauer says. “There is a murderer that’s walking the streets, and we need to make sure that person is brought to justice.”

Two detectives are assigned to the case. The department has followed up on the nearly 7,000 leads since 2008. The 45 tips received this year are down from 80 tips from the public just a year ago.

If you know something that could lead to an arrest contact police.