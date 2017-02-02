New Chicago Cops Graduate Amid Scrutiny

CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s graduation day for 108 new Chicago cops, who are hitting the streets at a turbulent time for an embattled police department.

CBS 2’s Derrick Blakley reports.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel attended the police academy graduation and said the last year was difficult, but encouraging.

“Through adversity is a learning experience that you can get stronger from,” said the mayor.

The ceremony came a day after Cleveland Pastor Darrell Scott, who has President Trump’s ear, claimed Chicago “gang thugs” reached out to him.

“They respect you, they believe in what you’re doing and they want to have a sit down about lowering that body count,” Scott said to the new U.S. President.

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson was not completely dismissive of Dr. Scott’s comments, but was highly skeptical.

“If anybody wants to help reduce this violence, we’re all for it. But it seems a little weird to me that they would go through Ohio to get to the problem here,” he said.

Johnson puts far more faith in his new recruits than any out of town preacher.

“We live and grow up in this city. Even though they’re rookies, they know this city,” he said.