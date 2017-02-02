South Side Mentoring Program Inspires Students, Chicago Cubs

CHICAGO (CBS) — A mentoring program helping Mayor Emanuel with his anti-violence efforts is making an impact on students and even the Chicago Cubs.
WBBM’s Craig Dellimore reports.
Tyson, who’s full name WBBM cannot use, is just one of about 150 students participating in the Becoming A Man (BAM) program at Hyde Park Academy. He said BAM has helped his life in many ways.
“BAM shows me how to be more inspired in myself, it keeps me motivated, it shows me how to be more of a man and take up for my responsibilities,” he said.
Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel said the program teaches young people about responsibility, conflict resolution and helping each other.
“BAM has done, like every mentoring program, a tremendous effort in helping our young men internalize and believe in themselves,” he said.
Chicago Cubs President Theo Epstein participated in a session on Wednesday with the group, and said his foundation will be helping BAM. He also said the participating teens remind him of his World Series-winning team at its best.
“I think when we’re at our best, all of us, we are shoulder to shoulder with our brothers and with our sisters, and we lean on them for help and support and encouragement,” he said.