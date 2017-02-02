Video Of Chicago Police Officer Giving Man A Thicker Coat Goes Viral

CHICAGO (CBS) — Giving one apparently homeless man a winter jacket is not enough for two Chicago Police officers, whose generosity is depicted on a video that has gone viral.
WBBM’s Bob Roberts reports.
Officers Peter White and Robert Osborne encountered a possibly homeless man some weeks ago on a busy expressway exit ramp. They issued him a ticket, but promised the panhandler a real winter coat to replace his flimsy jacket.
White and Osborne spotted the man again at the end of January and delivered on their promise. Osborne taped the soon-to-be viral video of the encounter.
“I don’t think that he gets people actually truly caring, and it felt nice for us, but I think he was appreciative himself,” said Osborne.
That encounter and more inspired the officers to start a clothing drive. Winter gear of all sizes will be accepted at the Austin District Police Station at 5701 W. Madison.