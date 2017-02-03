Dozens Form Human Chain To Support Muslims In America

CHICAGO (CBS) — Dozens formed a human chain Friday at a mosque in the southwest suburbs. They joined other diverse faith groups around the country by standing in solidarity with Muslims in America.

CBS 2’s Sandra Torres reports.

The human chain at the Bridgeview mosque was part of the “We Are All America” day of action, which was an effort around the United States to stand with Muslims.

Deanna Othman of the Mosque Foundation said the day felt reassuring.

“People are afraid of being in large gatherings of Muslims that might be targeted. So to see the human chain on an occasion like this is to feel that sense of security,” she said.

Oscar Chacon of Alianza Americas said people from his organization attended to support the marginalized religious group.

“In you, we see us. And we want you to see yourself in us,” he said to attendees.

Rabbi Michael Davis of the Jewish Voice for Peace said he could empathize with how some Muslims may feel.

“We’ve known what it’s like to live in fear and to pray in fear, so we feel in our hearts what the Muslim community going through right now, and we’re here to stand with them,” he said.

Othman said the support from other religious groups made Muslims feel welcomed.

“This really shows that we are seen as part of the community,” she said.

Members of the Mosque Foundation in Bridgeview said the FBI recently held a forum nearby to discuss their community safety concerns. They said the meeting and Friday’s solidarity event made them feel less anxious.