Mild Weather Gives City A Head Start On Filling Potholes

Chicagoans are used to harsh winters filled with ice and snow, but this year’s moderate weather is helping city crews get a head start on an early spring problem.
According to the city, pothole crews usually have to wait until spring to begin filling most of the craters that pockmark our roads; but not this year.
The relatively mild conditions have given the city’s pothole eradication teams an early start, and they already have filled more than 56,000 of the pesky and sometimes costly holes.
City officials said pothole complaints are actually down by 18 percent compared to 2015.
If you want to follow up on a complaint call to 311, you can go to the city’s pothole tracker.
The tool shows where potholes were identified and how many were filled in a particular area.