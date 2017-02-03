Police Arrest Shooting Suspects Inside Munster Fitness Center

MUNSTER, Ind. (CBS) — Police arrested two suspects inside a fitness center following a shooting at another location in Munster, Ind., on Friday morning.
Police burst into the lobby of Fitness Pointe, 9950 Calumet Ave., with guns drawn and arrested two men who had entered the lobby. Members scrambled for safety as police made the arrest, according to a witness account.
Officers from Munster were on the scene collecting evidence. Technicians were photographing a small black handgun left on the carpet inside the gym’s entrance.
Police made the arrest after a shooting less than an hour earlier at a FedEx delivery facility about two miles north of the fitness center.
An unidentified woman was wounded about 5:40 a.m. at the Fed Ex Home Delivery business at 101 45th St. in Munster, police said. Two or three suspects walked up to the woman’s car and exchanged words before she was shot, police said.
Police said the suspects and the woman knew each other. The woman was transported to Methodist North Lake Hospital in Gary, but her condition was not known.
After the shooting, police received a call of suspects trying to enter the Family Christian Center, about a block east of the Fed Ex facility. Another call reported suspects acting suspiciously in the 500 block of Progress Avenue. The suspects then made their way to the health club and entered the lobby.
Police responded to the health club after receiving a call about two suspicious men in the entrance. The gym would have been one of the few buildings in the area open at the time.