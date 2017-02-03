Report: ATF To Beef Up Its Presence In Chicago

(CBS) — The federal government is reportedly about to move more ATF agents into Chicago.
About 20 agents for the federal bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are being transferred to Chicago, according to CNN, which reports the agents will be part of a new task force called the “Chicago Crime Guns Strike Force,” aimed at stopping the city’s gun violence.
It’s not clear if this has been in the works for awhile, or whether it’s a response to President Trump’s threat on Twitter to send in “the Feds” to Chicago if the city can’t fix its “carnage.”
A spokesman for Mayor Emanuel, Adam Collins, said in a statement: “We have received no word from the federal government to confirm these reports, but it would be welcome news if the administration has indeed agreed to one of Mayor Emanuel’s requests for federal resources.
“We remain hopeful that they will also provide added DEA and FBI agents, that they will boost the prosecution rate for federal gun crimes in Chicago, and that they will provide funding for successful violence prevention efforts.”