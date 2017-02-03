Report: Bulls Inquiring About 76ers’ Jahlil Okafor

(CBS) The Bulls reportedly have an interest in a Chicago native, inquiring about 76ers center Jahlil Okafor, according to Vincent Goodwill of CSNChicago.com.
Okafor has seen a reduced role with the 76ers as both Joel Embiid and Nerlins Noel have taken on more playing time.
The 21-year-old averaged 17.5 points and 7.0 rebounds last season. He’s averaging 11.5 points and 4.7 rebounds this season.
Okafor was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, that after winning a national championship at Duke.
According to the report, there’s more interest coming from the Bulls than there is from the 76ers.