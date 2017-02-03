Security Concerns At Naperville School After Professor’s Murder

(CBS) — There’s a meeting for parents tonight at a Naperville school — a week after a 37-year-old man was shot and killed in the parking lot as he waited to pick up his 4-year-old son.

Multiple gunshots killed Lewis University Professor Matthew Lange, authorities say.

He was shot in his car as he waited to pick up his child, who was in class at a Polish school in Naperville last Friday evening.

School Principal Barbara Panczyk says police will be at the school when parents meet tonight at 8.

“We (will) have police outside the school in the parking lot and some inside the school,” she tells WBBM’s Steve Miller.

Pancyzk says some teachers have told her they are still afraid to come to class.

“Some of my teachers, I called them during this week. And they said, ‘Principal, I think I’m not coming this Friday because I’m not ready. I’m still afraid,’” she says.

The Polish school meets once a week — on Friday evening — at the Scullen Middle School.

Naperville Police say they are getting tips but haven’t made any arrests. There is a $5,000 reward offered for information that leads to a break in the case.