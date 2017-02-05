2 Dead, 7 Wounded In Chicago Weekend Shootings

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two 15-year-old boys were killed and seven people were wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday evening, according to Chicago Police.

One of the teens was shot early Saturday in the Jeffery Manor neighborhood on the Far South Side. He was walking through a park at 3:27 a.m. in the 2100 block of East 97th Street when he heard gunshots and felt pain in his chest, police said. He then ran to a house in the 2200 block of East 97th. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with a gunshot wound to the upper-right side of his chest, and he was pronounced dead at 4:15 a.m. His identity was not released Saturday.

Another 15-year-old boy was shot and killed Friday evening in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side. Just after 5 p.m., Willie Woodus was walking in an alley in the 11400 block of South Stewart when a gray Pontiac drove by and someone inside it opened fire, hitting him in the head, chest and abdomen, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. Woodus was taken to Christ Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 6:07 p.m. He lived in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The most recent nonfatal shooting happened Saturday night in the Calumet Heights neighborhood on the South Side. A 21-year-old man and a 25-year-old man were standing on the sidewalk at 10:33 p.m. in the 9000 block of South Phillips when someone in a red sedan fired shots at them, police said. The 21-year-old was shot in the right leg, and the 25-year-old was shot in both legs. They were both taken to Trinity Hospital, where their conditions were stabilized.

About an hour earlier, a 28-year-old man was shot in the South Austin neighborhood on the West Side. About 9:30 p.m., he was standing on the sidewalk in the 5700 block of West Adams when he heard shots and felt pain, police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to the right foot and was taken to Rush Oak Park Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

A 25-year-old man was shot in South Austin earlier about 6:40 p.m., police said. He was in the 1000 block of North Lamon when he heard gunfire, felt pain and realized he was shot in his right thigh. He was taken to a hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

At 4:45 p.m., a 23-year-old man was grazed in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side. He was shot in the 8000 block of South Marshfield, according to police, who said he was being uncooperative. He suffered a graze wound to the right wrist and took himself to Holy Cross Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

Early Saturday, a 23-year-old man was shot while driving in the South Chicago neighborhood. About 5:30 a.m., he was heading south in the 7900 block of South Phillips when someone opened fire from a northbound blue SUV, according to police. He was shot in the leg and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

A 19-year-old man was shot late Friday in the East Side neighborhood on the Far South Side. The man was walking on the sidewalk at 10:09 p.m. in the 11200 block of South Avenue G when he heard shots and felt pain, police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to the right finger and took himself to Trinity Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

Last weekend, 27 people were shot in Chicago, three of them fatally.

