Bulls Blow 27-Point Lead But Hold Off Kings, 112-107

February 7, 2017 12:21 AM
Filed Under: Chicago Bulls, Sacramento Kings

(CBS) Dwyane Wade hit a go-ahead jumper with 13 seconds left, then came up with a clinching steal and dunk as the Bulls recovered to hold off Kings for a 112-107 win in Sacramento after blowing the entirety of a 27-point lead they’d built late in the third quarter.

Wade was brilliant as fellow star Jimmy Butler sat a second straight game with a heel injury. Wade had 31 points on 12-of-18 shooting, including a fadeaway from the right baseline with 13 seconds left to give Chicago a 109-107 after DeMarcus Cousins had scored five straight points to tie the game.

Wade then stole an inbounds pass intended for Cousins and sealed the game with a dunk. Michael Carter-Williams added 21 points and six rebounds for the Bulls, who got back to .500 at 26-26 and sit in seventh place in the Eastern Conference.

Ty Lawson led the Kings with 22 points.

