First Set of Travelers Arrive In U.S. After Ban Lift

CHICAGO (CBS) — When President Trump’s travel ban was halted on Friday, it urged refugee families to act fast before conditions change — and the first wave of those refugees arrive Tuesday.

But there is still an air of uncertainty for the squad of volunteer attorneys at O’Hare Airport ready to assist travelers with immigration problems.

“We are very anxious right now anticipating this ruling,” said Immigration Attorney Martin Perez.

The ruling by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals isn’t expected until later this week, and could instantly alter the ability of refugees and those with visas to enter the country.

At RefugeeOne, who’s social programs settled 840 refugees in Illinois last year, workers are also on edge.

“Just like everyone else, we’re waiting in anticipation,” said Jims Porter, RefugeeOne. “We’re hopeful that we’ll be able to continue to allow refugees to enter the country.”

RefugeeOne said when President Trump enacted the travel ban, it blocked 15 families from coming to Illinois.

But a Lincoln Square apartment is ready to welcome one of those families, who is scheduled to arrive from Syria on Tuesday.

The occupants are a young couple with a 16-month-old daughter and were sponsored by 38 neighborhood families.

While they made it to O’Hare before conditions may possibly change, refugee sponsors worry about the others who have yet to arrive.

“In spite of the uncertainty, we still stand with refugees,” Porter said.

There are at least three additional families scheduled to arrive at O’Hare Tuesday evening. Among them, another young couple who will be joining their Syrian refugee parents.