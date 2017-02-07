Police Seek Public’s Help In Aaren O’Connor Shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — One year after a 25-year-old woman was shot in the Pilsen neighborhood while talking on the phone to her sister, Chicago police look to the public for help.
Violent Crimes Lt. Ozzie Valdez said, as a father, he can’t imagine what Aaren O’Connor’s family is going through.
“She was a talented young lady,” Valdez said. “She met the love of her life in Japan. They came here to fulfill their dreams and to live the rest of their lives together.”
Her life was cut short on Feb. 5th, 2016 outside 2046 W. 21st Street.
In her dark-colored SUV, O’Connor’s was caught in gang crossfire.
“We know that there was at least three gunshots. The offender was pointing his weapon at a vehicle that he believed was occupied by rival gang members,” Valdez said.
Although police have identified a suspect, Valdez said it’s not enough to bring charges, adding that even the smallest details could help solve the case.
Anyone with a tip can call it in to Area Central Detectives.