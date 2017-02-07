Toby Keith Called ‘Too Political’ To Perform At Ribest

CHICAGO (CBS) — Citing his performance at President Donald Trump’s pre-Inauguration concert, some Naperville residents are voicing their displeasure with Ribfest’s choice for the opening night performer.
The Exchange Club of Naperville, which hosts the festival, announced Friday that country singer Toby Keith will perform on the Ribfest main stage on June 30.
While the news was exciting for some, a number of residents have voiced their displeasure with the choice and have threatened to boycott the event.
One resident wrote on the organization’s Facebook page, “Keith doesn’t represent what our town stands for.” Another resident took to Facebook to write, “his venomous hate has no place in Naperville.”
The Exchange Club of Naperville said Ribfest talent is negotiated and selected months in advance of the event. At no time are artists booked based on their political beliefs or actions.
Ribfest, as it has for the past 29 years, will donate net proceeds to agencies working tirelessly to end child abuse and domestic violence in DuPage, Will, Cook and Kane Counties.
Keith previously noted to Entertainment Weekly that he’s performed at events for former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama.