Chairman Of Chicago Republican Party Files Ethics Complains Against CPS

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two days after Chicago Public Schools sent a letter home to parents blaming the Republican governor for the money woes at CPS, the head of the Chicago Republican Party is filing an ethics complaint against CPS.
The chairman of the Chicago Republican Party, Chris Cleveland, said the letter to parents signed by Chicago Schools CEO Forrest Claypool is a “misuse of taxpayer money for private political purposes.” WBBM’s Steve Miller reports.
“Chicago Democrats have been doing this for more than a century,” Cleveland said. “They think that government is their personal piggy bank. They use patronage and government cash to advance their private political interests. We’re tired of it. This was a particularly blatant example of it. And it’s illegal.”
So, Cleveland is calling on the inspector general of CPS to investigate the Claypool letter.
Claypool responded: “I am well within my authority – and well within my responsibility — to communicate directly with the people most affected by the governor’s decisions and explain to them what is happening.”
Earlier this week, the Chicago Public School’s chief blasted Gov. Rauner for vetoing a bill that took pension money away from CPS, which prompted a budget freeze at Chicago schools. Rauner said the bill lacked comprehensive pension reform. He said Chicago is to blame for continuing budget problems at CPS.