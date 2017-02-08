Cubs Acquire Pitcher Alec Mills From Royals

(CBS) The Cubs have added more pitching depth to the organization, acquiring pitcher Alec Mills from the Royals in exchange for outfielder Donnie Dewees.
The 25-year-old Mills posted a 3.22 ERA in 125.2 IP split between Double-A and Triple-A in the Royals organization. He was 4-3 with a 4.19 ERA in 12 appearances and 11 starts with the Triple-A Omaha club. Mills made his major league debut in May, then again joined the team in September and surrendered five earned runs in 3.1 IP.
Mills was designated by assignment for the Royals to make room on their 40-man roster for newly-signed pitcher Jason Hammel, who has pitched for the Cubs the last two seasons.
Dewees hit .278 with 10 home runs and 103 RBIs in 195 games since arriving in the Cubs organization as a second-round pick in 2015
Pitcher David Rollins was designated for assignment to make room for Mills on the Cubs’ 40-man roster.