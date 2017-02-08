Elmwood Park Schools Locked Down After Chase Ends In Crash

(CBS) – A wild scene in Elmwood Park: Police chase down and capture two carjackers who crashed their vehicle on a densely populated street.
The owner of the stolen car tells CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar says the vehicle was taken from Chicago over the weekend.
Police flooded the streets of suburban Elmwood on Wednesday afternoon, searching for several people who allegedly ran from a stolen car as police tailed them.
The chase eventually ended in a crash right in front of Marisol Barajas.
“Basically they knocked down the stop sign,” she says.
The tire tracks were still fresh in the grass, and parts from that banged up stolen car were littered across the street.
Schools in Elmwood Park were placed on lockdown as the search intensified.
“As a mom, I got scared because I didn’t know what was going on,” parent Claudia Allen says.
The owner of the stolen car says his Porsche was taken over the weekend in the West Loop. As a restaurant valet was getting out, the carjackers allegedly hopped in.