Man Beaten, Stabbed, Robbed At Blue Line Station In The Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was stabbed, beaten, and robbed at a Blue Line subway station in the Loop late Tuesday night.
A 54-year-old man was standing on the CTA platform at the Jackson station around 10 p.m., when four men attacked him.
The attackers beat him, and one of them stabbed him before the robbers stole his cash and ran out of the subway station.
The man later walked into Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition Wednesday morning.
Regular users of the Blue Line said it’s disconcerting to learn about a crime like this in the Loop.
Jeff Killinger said the attack was “unnerving,” because the Blue Line stop is just steps from his front door.
“Part of the reason I live here is it’s so convenient to all the different ‘L’ line stops, so I’m still going to take the ‘L,’ but I’ll definitely be on the lookout a little bit more,” he said
Officials have not said if there is surveillance video of the attack, but every CTA train station is equipped with security cameras.
No one was in custody Wednesday morning. Area Central detectives were investigating.