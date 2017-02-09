Federal Appeals Court Won’t Reinstate Trump Travel Ban

(CBS) — A federal appellate panel in San Francisco has refused to reinstate President Trump’s controversial travel ban on seven Muslim-majority nations.
The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals decision does not rule on the merits of Trump’s order, which critics say is an unconstitutional ban on Muslims from entering the U.S. The order caused chaos at U.S. airports and overseas as authorities sought to implement it.
The 90-day ban affected people from seven countries: Iraq, Iran, Syria, Sudan, Libya, Yemen and Somalia. Trump’s administration imposed the measure, saying it was necessary for national security.
Thursday decision affirmed a lower court’s temporary restraining order that blocked the travel ban from being implemented.
On Saturday, federal Judge James Robart, a George W. Bush appointee, issued a temporary nationwide restraining order blocking the ban after it was challenged by Washington state and Minnesota.
Officials with the U.S. Justice Department, which argued on behalf of Trump’s order, say they are reviewing the appellate decision. But President Trump seemed to indicate a continuing legal fight.
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, an Illinois Democrat who opposed the travel ban, praised the decision.
“The Court explicitly reminded our new President that his powers are subject to the limits imposed by our Constitution. This decision is critical on the merits but equally important in the sweep of history in asserting the independence of our judiciary,” Durbin said in a prepared statement.
Read the entire 29-page decision here.