Bucks’ Jabari Parker Is Out For Season After Tearing ACL In Left Knee

(CBS) Bucks forward Jabari Parker, a Chicago native, suffered an ACL tear in his left knee Wednesday night in a loss to the Heat, the team announced Thursday. He will undergo surgery and miss the rest of the season.
Parker suffered the injury on a largely non-contact play, driving to the hoop and making minimal contact with a defender with his body before falling to the floor. His left knee didn’t make contact but appeared to buckle on the drive with 6:34 left in the third quarter.
Parker hurt the same knee in December 2014, ending his rookie season after 25 games. The second overall pick in the 2014 draft, Parker was averaging a career-high 20.2 points.
Bulls guard Dwyane Wade shared his sympathies with Parker, one of the league’s burgeoning stars.