Four BMWs Stolen From Warehouse, Recovered A Mile Away

CHICAGO (CBS) — Thieves sped away in multiple high-end vehicles, after breaking into a BMW dealership warehouse in Goose Island early Thursday.
Police recovered the stolen BMWs about a mile away.
Four BMWs were taken from the Perillo BMW warehouse in the 1300 block of North North Branch Street around midnight, according to police. Thieves smashed a large window to get inside, found the keys to four cars, and drove off.
A few hours later, the cars were found abandoned near Augusta Boulevard and Milwaukee Avenue, less than a mile away in Noble Square.
It was at least the second incident of stolen cars at a luxury dealership in the Chicago area in less than a week.
On Friday, thieves broke into the Mazda Autobarn in Evanston, and stole four BMWs and a Porsche. All the cars were located later that day with the help of GPS trackers.
No one was in custody Thursday morning for either of the incidents.