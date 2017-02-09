Four BMWs Stolen From Warehouse, Recovered A Mile Away

February 9, 2017 7:11 AM
CHICAGO (CBS) — Thieves sped away in multiple high-end vehicles, after breaking into a BMW dealership warehouse in Goose Island early Thursday.

Police recovered the stolen BMWs about a mile away.

Four BMWs were taken from the Perillo BMW warehouse in the 1300 block of North North Branch Street around midnight, according to police. Thieves smashed a large window to get inside, found the keys to four cars, and drove off.

A few hours later, the cars were found abandoned near Augusta Boulevard and Milwaukee Avenue, less than a mile away in Noble Square.

It was at least the second incident of stolen cars at a luxury dealership in the Chicago area in less than a week.

On Friday, thieves broke into the Mazda Autobarn in Evanston, and stole four BMWs and a Porsche. All the cars were located later that day with the help of GPS trackers.

No one was in custody Thursday morning for either of the incidents.

