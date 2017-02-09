Man Charged With Attacking Kids On School Playground At Recess

CHICAGO (CBS) — A St. Louis man has been arrested on felony charges, after allegedly attacking four children at a playground outside a Near North Side elementary school.
Chicago police said 46-year-old Tasewell Dugger was identified as the man who walked onto the playground at Ogden International School, 24 W. Walton St., during recess on Tuesday, and struck four children between the ages of 6 and 7. He also struck a female school administrator who intervened.
Dugger has been charged with four felony counts of aggravated battery and one misdemeanor count of trespassing.
First grader Sebastian Stan witnessed the fight.
“My friends were the ones who got hurt,” he said. “The criminal was cursing. … I was, like, wow.”
Recess monitors stopped the man and school security got him out of the playground. The victims suffered only minor injuries and were treated at the scene, police said.
Ogden International increased its security measures after the attack. The school said it will close the gates to the playground during school hours, and a school employee will be stationed at the gates during recess.
Dugger, of St. Louis, was expected to appear in bond court Thursday afternoon at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.