’71 Ford Mustang Muscles In On Chicago Auto Show, For A Good Cause

(CBS) – Some of the shiny new cars at the Chicago Auto Show have been upstaged by a muscle car that’s nearly a half-century old.

CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross reports on the good reason why the vintage set of wheels is getting so much attention.

“This one sort of stops them in their tracks,” Mimi Crabtree of JDRF Illinois says of a 1971 Mustang Mach 1 that’s on display.

The organization is raffling the ride in hopes of raising research money on behalf of the 1.2 million people with Type 1 diabetes, a condition where the body produces little or no insulin.

Mark Babala says the loaded vehicle is a Mustang collector must-have.

It took him about one year to restore the engine and body.

“It is a labor of love,” he says. “I’ve had family members as well that had diabetes and actually passed away from it.”

Says Crabtree: “It’s serious, but with good treatment you can have a good quality life.”

Partnering with Ford, Crabtree hopes to take in at least $200,000 for the charitable effort. The winner will be drawn the final day of the show.