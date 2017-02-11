A Look At Opening Day At The Chicago Auto Show

CHICAGO (CBS) – The doors are open for the annual Chicago Auto Show, the nation’s largest and longest running automobile showcase that promises to wow millions of visitors.

CBS 2’s Sandra Torres shares some of the excitement.

The Chicago Auto Show kicks off the spring selling season for local dealers, bringing hundreds of thousands of visitors. Whether they come to look for the latest vehicles or just to spend time with the family, the show offers something for everyone.

The 109th Chicago Auto Show opened Saturday with an official ribbon cutting ceremony joined by Governor Bruce Rauner and Mayor Rahm Emanuel. The show has grown nearly 55,000 feet from last year.

Teri Slick and her husband drove two and a half hours from West Lafayette Indiana to see it for the first time.

“It’s much larger than we’ve seen before,” Slick said. “We’ve been to auto show in other parts of the country so just to see the size of it.”

The show now has five indoor test tracks, instead of three, making it more appealing for folks like Noel Garcia, from Country Club Hills who came with his grandson.

“We need to have more quality time with our kids,” Garcia said. “This is a great place to do it. Come and look at wonderful cars and spend time with family.”

While others like the Robinette family from Bartlett are among the 70 percent of attendees at the show to shop for their next vehicle.

“We are actually looking for an SUV,” said Jimmy Robinette, Bartlett. “It’s easier to see all of them under one roof and helps you make a decision.”

The show will be open to the public every day at 10 a.m. and runs through Monday, Feb. 20.

CBS 2 will broadcast Sunday night at 11 p.m. a special on the 2017 Chicago Auto Show with Marissa Bailey, Ed Curran and Derrick Young.