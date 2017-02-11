By Mark G. McLaughlin

2017 Chicago Auto Show

McCormick Place

2301 South Lake Shore Drive

Chicago, IL 60616

(630) 495-2282

www.chicagoautoshow.com

Date: February 11—20, 2017

The Chicago Auto Show brings tens of thousands of hungry visitors downtown. They all have to eat somewhere, and most would prefer not to eat in the cafe inside the show. Fortunately, the site of the show is situated in the heart of Chicago’s culinary cornucopia. Here are just five of the best restaurants near the 2017 Chicago Auto Show.

Chicago Oyster House

1933 S. Indiana Ave.

Chicago, IL 60616

(312) 225-8833

www.chicagooysterhouse.com

Chicago may be a thousand miles from the sea, but the Chicago Oyster House brings the bounty of the oceans to the city by Lake Michigan. As the name suggests, oysters are what they do best – and they offer 10 varieties, from plump Virginia Whitestones to creamy Kusshis from British Columbia. At $3 a pop or $17 for a half dozen, these make a great appetizer or raw bar meal. They also serve fried oysters, grilled oysters, Oysters Rockefeller and other oyster dishes, as well as scallops, king crab legs and other seafood. There is also a sushi and sashimi menu to choose from, and the Oyster House serves a New England Clam Chowder and a Miso Seafood Soup that combines crab, shrimp, mussels, calamari, clams and scallops in a light broth.

Chef Luciano

49 E. Cermak Road

Chicago, IL 60616

(312) 326-0062

chefluciano.com

For 35 years, the good people at Chef Luciano have been serving hearty traditional Italian fare. That doesn’t mean that they are stuck in the past, however, because for every classic pasta and veal dish there is a unique seafood or chicken entree from their Spicy Kitchen half of the menu. At how many other restaurants can diners find chicken tikka masala on the same menu as shrimp alfredo? Or have one member of their party order turkey bolognese and the other chose Cajun shrimp – or a quinoa platter? From angel hair pasta to jerk chicken, Chef Luciano’s presents dinners with a plethora of delightful, filling and very affordable dishes.

Acadia

1639 S. Wabash Ave.

Chicago, IL 60616

(312) 360-9500

www.acadiachicago.com

Contemporary American cuisine inspired by the cooking of Maine does not mean that Acadia is just some lobster joint. No, this is a very high end fine-dining restaurant, with 10-course meals served over a two to three hour sitting. Pricey, of course. Impressive, definitely. Memorable, certainly. Acadia is not for everybody who goes to the Chicago Auto Show, but for those who really want to pamper themselves or treat friends or clients to an unforgettable culinary getaway after a hectic day on the exhibit floor, Acadia is a welcome oasis.

Kroll’s South Look

1736 S. Michigan Ave.

Chicago, IL 60616

(312) 235-1400

www.krolls-chicago.com

Kroll’s is an old-fashioned neighborhood bar that also serves great pub food. For those show-goers who just want to kick back after a long day on the floor with a beer and a burger, or a pile of wings, Kroll’s is a welcoming, warm and relaxing sport. They have a big selection of sandwiches and wraps, and do a nice pizza. For those who want just a little action, there are shuffleboard tables. Best of all is that this is one place where people can actually sing “100 bottles of beer on the wall,” for Kroll’s offers 99 different beers. There is also a children’s menu, as this is a family-friendly kind of neighborhood tavern.

Connie’s Pizza

McCormick Place

2301 South Lake Shore Drive

Chicago, IL 60616

(312) 808-3085

www.conniespizza.com

For those who just can’t find the time to get out of McCormick Place but want something more than auto show food, Connie’s Pizza offers a little slice of heaven. A small local chain now with three locations, Connie’s has been making pies since 1963. Connie’s is a classic Chicago pizza haven. This place is so famous for its Chicago-style Deep Dish Pizza that Connie’s ships them around the country (packed in dry ice and guaranteed there within 48 hours). Connie’s also offers thin crust, pan, stuffed crust and specialty pizzas, as well as little pizzarellas, available with a choice of toppings or with combinations from their own “Connie’s Creations” selection.