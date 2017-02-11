CPD: 2 Killed, 6 Wounded In Shootings Since Friday Evening

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were killed and at least six more wounded in shootings across the city to start the weekend, according to Chicago Police.

The more recent slaying happened just before 7 a.m. Saturday in an Austin neighborhood alley on the West Side, where officers responding to a shooting in the 100 block of North Menard found an unidentified man dead with a gunshot wound to the head, police said. The circumstances were unknown.

The other homicide happened in the same neighborhood about 2:30 a.m. on the porch of a home in the 300 block of North Lotus, where someone walked up and shot a 29-year-old man repeatedly across the body as he sat outside. He was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where he died, police said.

The latest nonfatal attack happened in Uptown about 4:45 a.m. when someone opened fire on a 29-year-old woman who was sitting inside a car in the 1200 block of West Lawrence. She was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, and her condition was stabilized, police said.

About 1:45 a.m., two men got into a fight inside an Austin apartment in the 5600 block of West Fulton that ended with one of them, age 24, being shot multiple times, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition. The other man, 21, was being questioned by detectives.

At 1:25 a.m., a security guard shot a 27-year-old man in the chest and abdomen after he threw a brick and bottle at him during a fight outside a Lawndale neighborhood liquor store in the 3800 block of West Roosevelt, police said. The 27-year-old man was taken in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, and the 55-year-old man working security was taken in by police for questioning.

Just before 9 p.m. Friday on the South Side, someone walked up to a 27-year-old man who was walking in the 6100 block of South Halsted in Englewood, and shot him in the knee. His condition was stabilized at Stroger Hospital, police said.

The weekend’s first shooting happened about 6:45 p.m. in Roseland on the Far South Side. Two 17-year-old boys were walking in the 10300 block of South Corliss, and someone walked up to shoot one of them in the back and the other in the leg, police said. They were in good condition at Roseland Community Hospital.

Additionally, Chicago Police officers fatally shot a woman who allegedly lunged at them with a knife Friday evening in North Center.

Last weekend, 22 people were shot in the city, leaving three dead. Almost 400 people have been shot in Chicago this year.

