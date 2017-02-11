Mayor Emanuel Meets With Mexico Mayors To Maintain Ties

CHICAGO (CBS) — Mayor Rahm Emanuel met with mayors from three Mexican cities on Friday to reaffirm the strong ties between Chicago and local governments in Mexico.
WBBM’s Craig Dellimore reports.
Chicago and Mexico City are sister cities. The Windy City also has relationships with Guadalajara and Juarez City. Mayor Emanuel met with the mayors of all three municipalities to send a message.
“The winds may blow hot and cold at the national level, but cities are the economic, cultural and intellectual leaderships of our economy,” he said.
Mexico City Mayor Miguel Ángel Mancera welcomed his declarations. Mancera fears federal efforts to build a wall and more could destroy metaphorical bridges that already exist between Mexico and the U.S.
Emanuel said the agreement between the two cities has never been more important.
“More important because of the economic ties, the cultural ties, the people to people ties, and the relationship we’re going to draw on as we build together a future,” he said.